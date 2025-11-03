Shein pulls childlike sex dolls from sale

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Shein says it has a zero-tolerance policy towards any content or products that violate its internal policies or applicable laws. File photo

Chinese online retailer Shein has pulled from sale childlike sex dolls after they were found on its website by the French consumer watchdog, the company said on Sunday.

France’s directorate-general for competition, consumer affairs and fraud control (DGCCRF) said late on Saturday it spotted the dolls on the website along with other pornographic items such as adult-looking sex dolls and reported the matter to judicial authorities.

“Their description and categorisation on the site leave little doubt as to the child pornography nature of the content,” the DGCCRF said.

The agency added no filtering measures effectively limit access on the website to the pornographic content for minors or sensitive audiences.

Contacted by Reuters, Shein said in an email: “The products in question were immediately removed from the platform as soon as we became aware of the major shortcomings.

“Shein has a zero-tolerance policy towards any content or products that violate our internal policies or applicable laws.”

The Chinese fast-fashion company is set to open a physical store, its first in France, on Wednesday at the Bazar de l’Hôtel de Ville in Paris. It has come under fire from conventional French apparel retailers, who said Shein is undermining their business model with its ultra-low prices.

Shein plans to open five other stores within Galeries Lafayette department stores in Angers, Dijon, Grenoble, Limoges and Reims.

Reuters