Worker trapped under collapsed medieval tower in Rome dies

Members of emergency services work at the scene after part of the Torre dei Conti tower collapsed near the Colosseum in Rome on November 3 2025.

A Romanian worker trapped for hours under the rubble of a partially collapsed medieval tower near the Colosseum in central Rome has died, Italian and Romanian authorities said on Tuesday.

Parts of the 29m Torre dei Conti crashed to the ground at about 10.30am on Monday and a second collapse followed 90 minutes later, videos posted on social media and Reuters video showed.

Clouds of dust came billowing out of the windows with the sound of collapsing masonry. The second incident took place while firefighters were working on the structure with aerial ladders.

PULLED FROM RUBBLE AFTER 11 HOURS

The man was pulled out of the tower by emergency services late on Monday, after about 11 hours, but was in a state of cardiac arrest when he arrived at the hospital and was declared dead early on Tuesday, a hospital statement said.

“Despite the sustained efforts of medical teams in Rome, Octav Stroici, who had been trapped under the rubble of a historic building undergoing restoration works, has sadly passed away,” the Romanian foreign ministry said on X.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni expressed her condolences.

A second worker, also Romanian, was pulled out almost immediately and hospitalised with serious but not life-threatening head injuries, while two more workers suffered minor injuries and declined hospital treatment.

No firefighters were injured.

TOWER BUILT BY 13TH CENTURY POPE

The tower, which was due to be converted into a museum and conference space, is located halfway along the Via dei Fori Imperiali, the broad avenue that leads from central Piazza Venezia to the Colosseum.

The building was standing but showing significant internal damage.

It once hosted city hall offices but has not been in use since 2006 and was being worked on as part of a four-year renovation project due to end next year, according to Rome city authorities.

Due to the EU-funded restoration work, the area around the tower was closed off to pedestrians.

The building was erected by Pope Innocent III for his family in the early 13th century, and was originally twice as high, but was scaled down after damage from earthquakes in the 14th and 17th centuries.

Reuters