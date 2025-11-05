World

Death toll rises to 11 in fire at Bosnian retirement home

Police officers investigate at the site where a fire broke out in a building of a home for the elderly in Tuzla, Bosnia and Herzegovina, on November 5 2025. (Amel Emric)

The death toll from a fire at a retirement home in Tuzla in northern Bosnia rose to 11 on Wednesday and about 30 people were injured, police said.

The blaze engulfed the seventh floor of the old nine-storey building at around 7.45pm on Tuesday, sending flames and smoke pouring out of the top floors. The cause was not immediately clear.

Local media said many of the dead had disabilities and those rescued were moved by emergency crews from the upper floors to lower ones. Some of the injured were in critical condition.

Identification of the victims will start later on Wednesday, and an investigation into the cause of the fire will start once conditions allow it, police said.

“Authorities are taking all necessary actions to shed light on the conditions that caused the tragic event”, the retirement home said.

The government of Republika Srpska, the Serb Republic, one of the two entities of Bosnia and Herzegovina, offered its assistance to Tuzla.

Savo Minic, Prime Minister of the Serb Republic, wrote on X: “We feel the pain and are always ready to help.”

Reuters

Top Stories