Germany bans Muslim Interaktiv association, searches properties

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

German interior minister Alexander Dobrindt after speaking to members of the media on October 5 2025.

German authorities banned the Muslim Interaktiv association, accusing it of anti-constitutional activities by calling for the establishment of a caliphate, and searched two other Islamic groups on similar grounds early on Wednesday.

Seven properties have been searched in Hamburg since early morning and 12 more in Berlin and the state of Hesse as part of preliminary investigations into the associations Generation Islam and Realitaet Islam, the federal interior ministry said.

Under the ban, the 2020-founded Muslim Interaktiv, which organises demonstrations and is active on social media channels, will be disbanded and its assets will be confiscated.

The group drew national attention in early 2024 over a demonstration in Hamburg with 1,000 attendees who called for the creation of a caliphate in Germany.

Interior minister Alexander Dobrindt said: “We will respond with the full force of the law to anyone who aggressively calls for a caliphate on our streets, incites hatred against the state of Israel and Jews in an intolerable manner and despises the rights of women and minorities.”

Reuters