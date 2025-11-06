France ramps up pressure on EU to investigate Shein over sex dolls, weapons

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

French police secure the area as people queue to enter the Le BHV Marais department store, the Bazar de l'Hotel de Ville, on the day of the opening of the first physical space for Chinese online fast-fashion retailer Shein within the Parisian department store, in Paris on November 5 2025. REUTERS/Abdul Saboor

France on Thursday increased pressure on the EU to launch a formal investigation into Chinese online fast-fashion retailer Shein over the sale of child-like sex dolls and banned weapons on its marketplace.

France has moved to ban Shein over the illicit products, and Shein suspended its marketplace in the country to review its third-party sellers, having already halted the sale of sex dolls worldwide.

“France alerts the European Commission and all member states to these serious breaches within its borders, and expects there are similar risks associated with this platform’s activities in other EU countries,” France’s finance minister Roland Lescure and digital minister Anne le Henanff wrote in a letter to EU tech chief Henna Virkkunen.

France called on the European Commission to conduct investigations “without delay” to find out what led to the sale of illegal objects on the platform, according to the letter, which was sent late on Wednesday and shared with journalists on Thursday.

A European Commission spokesperson confirmed the letter was received, and said the body will assess and decide on next steps.

Shein is classified as a “Very Large Online Platform” under the EU’s Digital Services Act, and the commission has powers to investigate platforms for potential breaches of that law.

Reuters