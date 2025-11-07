France leads $2.5bn initiative to safeguard Congo rainforest

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

European nations are throwing their weight behind a $2.5bn (R43.36bn) plan to save the Congo rainforest, a document seen by Reuters showed, launching a conservation scheme that may steal some thunder from the flagship initiative of COP30 host Brazil.

Mobilising more money to protect and restore the world’s last remaining rainforests is a central goal of the UN climate talks, deliberately held in the Brazilian Amazon this year to focus on the need to fight emissions from rampant deforestation.

The French-led initiative — backed by Germany, Norway, Belgium and Britain — is called “The Belem Call for the Forests of the Congo Basin”. Backers expect to mobilise resources to help countries protect the second-largest rainforest in the world. The document written in French, dated November 6, was signed by the five European nations.

“The donors are committing to mobilise more than $2.5bn over the next five years, in addition to the domestic resources that will be mobilised by Central African countries for the protection and sustainable management of the forests of the Congo Basin,” said the document.

The signatories said they also aim to help African nations reduce deforestation through technology, training and partnerships.

The Congo, the Amazon, the world’s biggest rainforest, and the Borneo-Mekong-Southeast Asia basin, the third-largest, all face threats from expanding farm frontiers, logging, mining and other industries.

While protecting the Congo has drawn attention because it now absorbs more net greenhouse gases than other forests, the timing of the news threatened to compete with Brazil’s focus on a global forest fund at the centre of its COP30 agenda.

Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva has touted the Tropical Forests Forever Facility (TFFF) as the future of climate finance because it replaces grants with a more scalable investment model.

“In theory, both initiatives are very different,” said a diplomat familiar with both proposals, noting that the TFFF would offer annual payments to rainforest nations with no strings attached. Still, the optics of two rival rainforest funds may be unhelpful, the source added.

Norway also pledged $3bn (R52.04bn) to the TFFF on Thursday, the biggest contribution so far. France said it could contribute up to €500m (R10bn) to the Brazilian-led initiative.

Reuters