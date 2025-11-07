Israel launches airstrikes on south Lebanon, says it is targeting Hezbollah

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

An Israeli tank on the Israeli side of the Israel-Lebanon border in northern Israel on November 6 2025.

The Israeli military carried out heavy airstrikes on southern Lebanon on Thursday after issuing evacuation orders for several locations, saying the Lebanese armed group Hezbollah was trying to rebuild its military capabilities there.

The orders and strikes came despite a ceasefire deal agreed a year ago that was meant to end more than a year of fighting between Israel and Iran-backed Hezbollah, and after months of Lebanese army efforts to clear Hezbollah sites in the south.

Providing a preliminary toll, the Lebanese health ministry said one person was wounded in the afternoon bombing and one person was killed in strikes earlier in the day.

Israeli military spokesperson Avichay Adraee issued three simultaneous evacuation orders on X at 3pm on Thursday, with maps showing buildings in the villages of Aita al-Jabal, Al-Tayyiba and Tayr Debba. Two more orders came later for other towns in the south.

The locations ranged from 4km away from the Israeli border to nearly 24km north of the frontier.

The posts ordered residents to keep a 500m distance from the identified locations. Lebanon’s civil defence helped people to evacuate, the Lebanese state news agency said.

The airstrikes began about an hour after the orders, sending thick plumes of smoke into the sky.

Fears have been mounting in Lebanon that Israel could resume a full-blown aerial bombing campaign, particularly after Israeli leaders warned they would take action against Hezbollah if Lebanon did not step up efforts to disarm the group.

“We are in a very dangerous situation. If things keep heading this way all hope is lost. No-one knows where the consequences of the matters will lead,” said Farid Nahnouh, mayor of Tayr Debba.

SHOP DESTROYED

While Israel has carried out frequent strikes targeting what it said are Hezbollah military sites and group members present in south Lebanon over the last year, they have rarely come with evacuation orders.

“Israel will continue to defend all its borders, and we continue also to insist on the full enforcement of the ceasefire agreement between Lebanon and Israel,” Israeli government spokesperson Shosh Bedrosian told reporters on Thursday.

Bedrosian said Israel will not allow Hezbollah to rearm or to recover the military strength shattered by Israel’s ground and air war in 2023 and 2024.

Hezbollah said on Thursday it was committed to the ceasefire, but it retained a “legitimate right” to resist Israel. It has refused to disarm in full, but has not obstructed the army’s efforts in the south and has not fired on Israel since the truce deal came into force last year.

The UN interim force in Lebanon said the Israeli airstrikes constitute clear violations of Security Council resolution 1701, adopted in 2006 with the aim of keeping peace along the Lebanon-Israel border.

“We call on Israel to immediately cease the attacks and all violations of resolution 1701. Likewise, we urge Lebanese actors to refrain from any response that could inflame the situation further,” Unifil said.

The Lebanese army condemned the strikes, calling them “a continuation of the enemy’s destructive approach aimed at undermining Lebanon’s stability and widening destruction in the south”.

The evacuation warnings coincided with a meeting of Lebanon’s cabinet to hear an update from army commander Rodolphe Haykal on progress in confiscating Hezbollah arms depots in south Lebanon.

The army has said it could clear all of southern Lebanon of arms outside of state control by the end of the year. Two senior Lebanese security officials told Reuters hours before the heavy strikes on Thursday their troops were making swifter progress every month on disarmament.

The strikes on Thursday destroyed an ironworks business in the southern Lebanon town of Abbasiyeh.

“The shop was supporting five to six households, overall five to six homes,” said Ahmad al-Kayyal, who owned the business.

“What does a blacksmith do? For heaven’s sake, chairs, tables, doors, windows, railings. What does he make? That’s the blacksmith’s job.”

