France’s Sarkozy asks court to free him from jail pending appeal

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Former French president Nicolas Sarkozy was incarcerated at La Sante prison in Paris last month. File photo

Former French president Nicolas Sarkozy asked a Paris court to release him from jail on Monday pending an appeal weeks after he started a five-year sentence for conspiring to raise campaign funds from Libya.

After hearing Sarkozy, his lawyer and the public prosecutor, the court said it would announce its decision at 1.30pm.

The conservative former president, 70, was found guilty of criminal conspiracy over efforts by close aides to procure funds for his 2007 presidential bid from late Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi. He was acquitted of all other charges, including corruption and receiving illegal campaign financing.

PROSECUTOR RECOMMENDS RELEASE WITH STRICT SUPERVISION

Sarkozy’s prison sentence was enforced immediately because of the “extraordinary seriousness” of the crime, judge Nathalie Gavarino told the court. He was incarcerated at La Sante prison in Paris last month, a stunning downfall for a man who had led France from 2007 until 2012.

The public prosecutor recommended on Monday that Sarkozy be freed, but put under strict judicial supervision with a ban on contact with other indicted individuals and witnesses involved in the proceedings.

Sarkozy has consistently denied wrongdoing and has appealed, calling himself a victim of revenge and hatred. He did not attend the hearing in person but was taking part via video link from prison.

He said he would respect any demand from the judiciary if he was freed.

“I’m French, sir. I love my country. I’m fighting for the truth to prevail. I will comply with all the obligations imposed on me, as I always have,” he said.

Speaking about being in jail, he said: “It’s tough, really tough, as it must be for any detainee. I’d even say it’s draining.”

Sarkozy was also represented in the appeals court by his lawyers.

LEGAL BATTLES

If the court agrees to release him, Sarkozy could be required to wear an electronic tag, deposit a sum of money or check in regularly with authorities.

Sarkozy has faced several legal battles since leaving office.

Last year, France’s highest court upheld a conviction for corruption and influence peddling, ordering him to wear an electronic tag for a year, a first for a former French head of state. The tag has since been removed.

Also last year, an appeals court confirmed a separate conviction for illegal campaign financing over his failed re-election bid in 2012. A final ruling from France’s highest court is expected on that case this month.

Sarkozy is also under formal investigation in another case for being an accessory to witness tampering.

Reuters