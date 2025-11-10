World

Migrant boat that sank off Thai-Malaysia border was carrying about 70 people, Malaysia says

A fire and rescue department boat heads out for a search and rescue operation after a boat carrying members of Myanmar's persecuted Rohingya community sank in waters near the Thailand-Malaysia border off Langkawi in Malaysia on November 10 2025. (Hasnoor Hussain)

A boat carrying members of Myanmar’s persecuted Rohingya community that sank in waters near the Thailand-Malaysia border was carrying about 70 people, while the status of another boat with about 230 passengers remains unclear, Malaysian authorities said on Monday.

Seven bodies had been recovered and 13 survivors found during Malaysia’s search, an official from its maritime authority told a press conference.

Thai officials earlier on Monday said their search had found four dead.

Reuters

