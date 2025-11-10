World

Trump administration cannot withhold $4bn for food aid, US appeals court rules

US President Donald Trump speaks to reporters, US, on November 9 2025. (Kevin Lamarque)

A federal appeals court late on Sunday allowed a judge’s order to stand that directs US President Donald Trump’s administration to fully fund this month’s food aid benefits for 42-million low-income Americans during the ongoing US government shutdown.

The Boston-based 1st US Circuit Court of Appeals declined to halt Thursday’s decision by a Rhode Island judge requiring the US department of agriculture to spend $4bn (R68.80bn) set aside for other purposes to ensure Americans receive full supplemental nutrition assistance programme (Snap) benefits.

Reuters

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Comment icon
Sign UpLog In

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Editor’s Choice

1

POLL | Is the state abusing its power in the Zuma-Sambudla trial?

2

Cool as a cucumber, multimillionaire Makate works on

3

Not getting results during workouts? Here’s why dehydration might be the problem

4

200 trainee traffic cop jobs on offer nets 34,000 applications in KZN

5

Rape, sexual assault claims at School for Deaf

Top Stories