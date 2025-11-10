Trump administration cannot withhold $4bn for food aid, US appeals court rules

A federal appeals court late on Sunday allowed a judge’s order to stand that directs US President Donald Trump’s administration to fully fund this month’s food aid benefits for 42-million low-income Americans during the ongoing US government shutdown.
The Boston-based 1st US Circuit Court of Appeals declined to halt Thursday’s decision by a Rhode Island judge requiring the US department of agriculture to spend $4bn (R68.80bn) set aside for other purposes to ensure Americans receive full supplemental nutrition assistance programme (Snap) benefits.
Reuters
