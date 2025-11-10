Trump administration cannot withhold $4bn for food aid, US appeals court rules

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

US President Donald Trump speaks to reporters, US, on November 9 2025.

A federal appeals court late on Sunday allowed a judge’s order to stand that directs US President Donald Trump’s administration to fully fund this month’s food aid benefits for 42-million low-income Americans during the ongoing US government shutdown.

The Boston-based 1st US Circuit Court of Appeals declined to halt Thursday’s decision by a Rhode Island judge requiring the US department of agriculture to spend $4bn (R68.80bn) set aside for other purposes to ensure Americans receive full supplemental nutrition assistance programme (Snap) benefits.

Reuters