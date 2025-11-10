World

Ukraine says Russia does not control logistics routes to embattled eastern town

Ukrainian servicemen walk near an apartment building damaged by a Russian military strike on November 1 2025. (Yan Dobronosov)

Ukraine’s military said on Monday that Russia does not have control of the logistical routes into and out of Myrnohrad, the embattled town to the east of Pokrovsk which Moscow’s forces have enveloped from almost all sides.

In a statement on Facebook, the military said it had delivered supplies to the town and had rotated out troops fighting in Myrnohrad, including those who were wounded.

“Ukrainian units are confidently holding their positions and destroying the occupiers on the approaches to the town. Logistics to the town are complicated but are being carried out,” it said.

Reuters

