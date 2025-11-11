Delhi car blast being probed under anti-terrorism law, TV channels report

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Security personnel at the site of an explosion near the historic Red Fort in the old quarters of Delhi on November 11 2025.

Indian police are investigating a deadly car blast in the capital Delhi under a stringent law used to fight “terrorism”, television channels reported on Tuesday, citing a case registered by police.

The Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act is India’s main anti-terrorism law. It is used to investigate and prosecute acts related to “terrorism” and activities that threaten the sovereignty and integrity of the country.

Reuters could not immediately verify the reports.

The explosion near the historic Red Fort on Monday night killed at least eight people and injured 20, a rare blast in the heavily guarded city of more than 30-million people, sending several states and key facilities into high alert.

Federal home minister Amit Shah said on Monday “all angles” were being investigated and security agencies would come to a conclusion soon.

Police said a slow-moving car which stopped at a traffic signal exploded shortly before 7pm. Nearby vehicles were badly damaged.

The explosion left mangled bodies and the wreckage of several cars on a congested street near a metro station in the old quarter of Delhi.

The Red Fort, known locally as Lal Qila, is a sprawling, 17th-century Mughal-era edifice melding Persian and Indian architectural styles, and is visited by tourists throughout the year.

The prime minister addresses the nation from the fort’s ramparts every year on August 15, India’s independence day.

Reuters