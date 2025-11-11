Iran seeks ‘peaceful nuclear deal’ with US, says official

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Iran wants to reach a “peaceful” nuclear agreement with the US to resolve a decades-long dispute but will not compromise its national security, deputy foreign minister Saeed Khatibzadeh said on Tuesday.

The US, its European allies and Israel accuse Tehran of using its nuclear programme as a veil for efforts to try to develop the capability to produce weapons. Iran says its nuclear programme is for peaceful purposes only.

In October President Donald Trump said the US was prepared to make a deal with Iran when Tehran was ready to do so, adding, “The hand of friendship and co-operation [with Iran] is open.”

Speaking at the 12th Abu Dhabi Strategic Debate, Khatibzadeh said Washington was sending Tehran contradictory messages about nuclear talks through third countries. The two nations held five rounds of nuclear talks before a 12-day war between Iran and Israel in June, which Washington joined by striking key Iranian nuclear sites.

Repeating Tehran’s view, Khatibzadeh accused Washington of “betraying diplomacy”, and the nuclear talks have stopped since the June war. Major gaps remain between the two sides, such as the issue of uranium enrichment on Iranian soil, which the US wants to cut to zero to minimise any risk of weaponisation, a plan Tehran has rejected.

Last week Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who has the last say on key state matters, such as foreign policy and Iran’s nuclear programme, ruled out negotiations with the US under threat.

“Tehran is not seeking nuclear bombs and is prepared to assure the world about it. We are proud of our homegrown nuclear programme,” Khatibzadeh said.

