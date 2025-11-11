World

Thailand to halt implementation of ceasefire deal with Cambodia

Tensions between the two Southeast Asian neighbours, who clashed for five days in July, have escalated after a landmine blast on Monday that injured four Thai soldiers. File Photo (Chalinee Thirasupa)

Thailand is halting the implementation of a ceasefire agreement with neighbouring Cambodia signed last month in the presence of US President Donald Trump, Thai defence minister Natthaphon Narkphanit said on Tuesday.

Bangkok will also halt the return of 18 Cambodian prisoners of war held by the Thai military, he told reporters.

Reuters

