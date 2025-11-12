World

Russia bars 30 Japanese nationals in response to Ukraine sanctions

Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov's ministry issued a list of affected Japanese nationals, which included journalists and academics. (Ramil Sitdikov)

Russia imposed entry bars on Tuesday on 30 Japanese individuals, including a foreign ministry official, in response to sanctions introduced by Tokyo as part of moves to denounce Moscow’s actions in its more than three-year-old war in Ukraine.

The Russian foreign ministry issued a list of affected Japanese nationals, which included several journalists and academics. It described the prohibition as “indefinite”.

Included among those barred was Japanese foreign ministry press official Toshihiro Kitamura.

The Japanese government in September placed sanctions on Russian companies, individuals and several other entities.

Japan also lowered its cap on Russian seaborne crude after similar moves by Western countries.

Reuters

