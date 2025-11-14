Bank of America and Bank of New York Mellon seek to end Epstein lawsuits

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Bank of America and Bank of New York Mellon (BNY) asked a federal judge on Thursday to dismiss lawsuits accusing them of knowingly aiding Jeffrey Epstein’s sex trafficking by providing banking services to the disgraced late financier.

The proposed class actions filed on October 15 by one of Epstein’s victims, a Florida woman known as Jane Doe, said the banks knowingly ignored a “plethora” of information about Epstein’s crimes because they valued profit over protecting victims.

Both lawsuits said the banks should have filed suspicious activity reports with the US Treasury, which could have helped law enforcement stop Epstein sooner. But in a filing in Manhattan federal court, Bank of America said Doe alleged merely that it provided routine services to people who at the time had no known links to Epstein, and any suggestion it was more deeply involved was “threadbare and meritless”.

BNY, in a separate filing, called Doe’s allegations “razor-thin” and included no claims that Epstein was ever a customer or dealt with anyone in particular.

The banks also said it was not reasonably foreseeable their activities would cause harm to Doe, dooming her negligence claims.

Doe’s lawyers, including David Boies, did not immediately respond to requests for comment after market hours.

The lawyers have also sued other alleged enablers of Epstein’s sex trafficking and in 2023 reached settlements of $290m (R4.96bn) with JPMorgan Chase and $75m (R1.28bn) with Deutsche Bank on behalf of his accusers. Neither bank admitted wrongdoing in agreeing to settle.

Both settlements were approved by US district judge Jed Rakoff, who oversees the Bank of America and BNY cases.

Epstein’s death in a Manhattan jail cell in August 2019, while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges, was ruled a suicide by New York City’s medical examiner. His case remains headline material, including this week when House Democrats released e-mails they said raised new questions about how much US President Donald Trump knew about Epstein’s sex trafficking of girls and young women.

Trump has vehemently and consistently denied knowing about Epstein’s sex trafficking.

