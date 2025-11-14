World

US approves potential $330m military sale to Taiwan, first under Trump

The Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia, the US, October 9 2020. Picture: REUTERS/CAROLS BARRIA
Washington has formal diplomatic ties with Beijing, but maintains unofficial ties with Taiwan and is the island’s most important arms supplier. Picture: REUTERS/CAROLS BARRIA/ File photo

The US approved the possible sale to Taiwan of fighter jet spare and repair parts for $330m (R5.6bn), the Pentagon said late on Thursday, marking the first such potential transaction since President Donald Trump took office.

“The proposed sale will improve the recipient’s capability to meet current and future threats by maintaining the operational readiness of the recipient’s fleet of F-16, C-130,” and other aircraft, the Pentagon said.

China claims democratically governed Taiwan as its own territory and has not ruled out the use of force to take control of the island. Taiwan’s government strongly objects to Beijing’s sovereignty claims and says only Taiwan’s people can decide their future.

Trump said Chinese President Xi Jinping has told him he will not invade Taiwan while the Republican leader is in office.

The announcement of the possible arms sale comes after Trump and Xi met late last month in South Korea in an effort to secure a trade deal. Ahead of the meeting there was a fear in Taipei there could have been some sort of “selling out” of Taiwan’s interests by Trump to Xi.

Washington has formal diplomatic ties with Beijing, but maintains unofficial ties with Taiwan and is the island’s most important arms supplier.

Reuters

