Bangladesh asks India to hand over Hasina, former minister Kamal

Former prime minister of Bangladesh Sheikh Hasina. REUTERS/Johanna Geron/File Photo (Johanna Geron)

Bangladesh urged India on Monday to extradite former prime minister Sheikh Hasina and former interior minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal after both were sentenced to death for their role in the crackdown against a student uprising last year.

Dhaka said New Delhi was obliged to do so under an extradition treaty. Hasina, who fled after violent student protests last year, has been in India since.

Reuters

