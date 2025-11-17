Bangladesh asks India to hand over Hasina, former minister Kamal

Bangladesh urged India on Monday to extradite former prime minister Sheikh Hasina and former interior minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal after both were sentenced to death for their role in the crackdown against a student uprising last year.
Dhaka said New Delhi was obliged to do so under an extradition treaty. Hasina, who fled after violent student protests last year, has been in India since.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.