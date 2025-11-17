Explosion on Polish railway track was caused by sabotage, PM says

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

An explosion that destroyed a railway track on the Warsaw-Lublin route on Sunday was caused by sabotage, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said on Monday.

“The explosion of an explosive device destroyed the railway track,” Tusk wrote on social media platform X.

“Emergency services and the prosecutor’s office are working at the scene. On the same route, closer to Lublin, damage has also been identified,” he said.

Local police said on Sunday that a train driver had reported damage on the railway line in central Poland.

Warsaw has said in the past its role as a hub for aid to Ukraine in the Russian war makes it a target for sabotage. Moscow has repeatedly denied any such actions.

Reuters