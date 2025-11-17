France’s Macron confident Zelensky can improve Ukraine’s corruption track record

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

French President Emmanuel Macron welcomes Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky as he arrives for a meeting at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, on November 17 2025. REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier

French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday said he was confident Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky could improve Ukraine’s anti-corruption track record.

The path to EU membership for Ukraine requires reforms on the rule of law in the country, Macron said during a joint press conference with Zelensky whom he hosted in Paris on Monday.

Zelensky last week had called for the dismissal of two cabinet ministers amid a probe into an alleged $100m (R1.7bn) corruption scheme that has fuelled fresh public anger at the country’s government.

Macron reiterated the agreement to sell 100 Rafale fighter jets made by French manufacturer Dassault Aviation AM.PA.

He also said French train maker Alstom ALSO.PA signed a contract worth about €475m (R9.4bn) to supply locomotives to the Ukrainian railways operator.

Reuters