Israeli forces open fire on UN peacekeepers in Lebanon, no injuries reported

Workers construct a concrete wall, part of which, according to the Lebanese presidency, extends beyond the 'blue Line', a UN-mapped line separating Lebanon from Israel and the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, as seen from northern Israel on November 16 2025.

Israeli military forces opened fire on UN peacekeepers in southern Lebanon on Sunday in an incident the UN peacekeeping mission described as a serious violation.

None of the UN forces were reported wounded.

Israeli soldiers had opened fire on two suspects in the El Hamames area near the Israeli border, only later realising they were UN peacekeepers, the military said.

The military said the peacekeepers were misidentified due to poor weather conditions. The incident was under review, it said.

The UN interim force (Unifil) in Lebanon said Israeli forces had fired from a Merkava tank positioned inside Lebanese territory towards the peacekeepers, who were on foot. Heavy machine gun fire landed 5m from the peacekeepers, who were forced to seek shelter, it said.

The Israeli tank withdrew after peacekeepers contacted the Israeli military through official channels, Unifil said.

It called the incident a “serious violation” of UN Security Council Resolution 1701, which, among other provisions, states no armed forces should be operating in southern Lebanon except the UN peacekeepers and the Lebanese military.

The Lebanese military said Israeli violations of its sovereignty caused instability within the country and hindered its own forces from deploying in the south.

The Israeli military occupies five posts within Lebanon and often carries out airstrikes in the country’s south it says are targeting the Iran-backed militant group Hezbollah.

Israel and Hezbollah agreed to a ceasefire last year that required the Lebanese militant group not to have any weapons in the south and for Israeli forces to fully withdraw from Lebanon.

Israel accuses Hezbollah of trying to rearm, while Lebanon’s government accuses Israel of violating the agreement by not withdrawing and continuing to carry out airstrikes.

Reuters