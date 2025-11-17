Japan’s Sakurajima volcano erupts, ashfall cancels flights

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

A volcano on Japan’s major western island of Kyushu erupted many times on Sunday, sending a plume of smoke and ash as high as 4.4km into the air and causing dozens of flight cancellations.

The Sakurajima volcano, located on the southern tip of Kyushu near the city of Kagoshima, erupted at about 1am, the Japanese Meteorological Agency (JMA) said. There were two more eruptions at about 2.30am and 8.50am.

It is the first eruption reaching 4km or higher in almost 13 months, Kyodo news agency said.

Local media reported 30 flights in and out of Kagoshima Airport were cancelled because of ashfall and related reasons.

The JMA said volcanic ash drifted northeast after the latest eruption and it expected ash to fall in Kagoshima and the nearby Miyazaki Prefecture on Sunday.

Sakurajima is one of Japan’s most active volcanoes and eruptions of varying levels take place on a regular basis. In 2019 it spewed ash as high as 5.5km.

Reuters