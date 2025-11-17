US Supreme Court will hear Trump’s defence of curbs on asylum claim processing

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The US Supreme Court agreed on Monday to hear a defence by President Donald Trump‘s administration of the government’s authority to limit the processing of asylum claims at ports of entry along the US-Mexico border.

The court took up the administration’s appeal of a lower court’s determination that the “metering” policy, under which US immigration officials could stop asylum seekers at the border and decline to process their claims, violated federal law. The policy was rescinded by former President Joe Biden, but Trump’s administration has indicated it would consider resuming it.

The Supreme Court is expected to hear the case and issue a ruling by the end of June.

The metering policy is separate from the sweeping ban on asylum at the US-Mexico border that Trump issued after returning to the presidency on January 20. That policy faces an ongoing legal challenge.

Under US law, a migrant who “arrives in the US” may apply for asylum and must be inspected by a federal immigration official. The legal issue in the case is whether asylum seekers who are stopped on the Mexican side of the US-Mexico border have arrived in the US.

US immigration officials began turning away asylum seekers at the border in 2016 under Democratic former president Barack Obama amid a migrant surge. The metering policy was formalised in 2018 during Republican Trump’s first term in office, with border officials being permitted to decline processing asylum claims when ports of entry were at capacity. Biden, a Democrat, rescinded the policy in 2021.

The advocacy group Al Otro Lado launched the long-running legal challenge in 2017 with a lawsuit arguing that the metering policy violated federal law, which states that any non-US citizen who arrives in the US may apply for asylum.

Trump’s justice department argued in a Supreme Court filing that the case is not moot and that his administration likely would resume the use of metering “as soon as changed border conditions warranted that step”, without providing specifics.

Top administration officials in September urged other nations to join a global campaign to roll back asylum protections, a major shift that would seek to reshape the post-World War Two framework around humanitarian migration.

The San Francisco-based 9th US Circuit Court of Appeals in a 2-1 decision in 2024 ruled that federal law requires border agents to inspect all asylum seekers who “arrive” at designated border crossings, even if they have not yet crossed into the US, and the metering policy violated that obligation.

Trump’s administration argued in court papers that the words “arrive in” are commonly understood to mean “entering a specified location, not just coming close to it”.

“Allied forces did not ‘arrive in’ Normandy while they were still crossing the English Channel,” justice department lawyers wrote, referring to the 1944 D-Day landings during World War Two. “And a running back does not ‘arrive in’ the end zone when he is stopped at the one-yard line.”

Trump’s administration has repeatedly asked the Supreme Court this year to allow it to proceed with policies that lower courts have impeded after casting doubt on their legality.

The court in interim rulings has backed Trump in most of these cases. For instance, it has allowed Trump to deport migrants to countries other than their own without offering a chance to show harms they may face and to revoke temporary legal status previously granted by the government on humanitarian grounds to hundreds of thousands of migrants.

The Trump administration has urged other nations to join its push to restrict asylum rights.

Reuters