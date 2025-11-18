Europe must not cede digital sphere to US and China, warns Germany’s Merz

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz speaks during a Summit on European Digital Sovereignty, a high-level Franco-German meeting focused on discussing Europe's digital future, security, and independence, in Berlin, Germany, November 18, 2025. REUTERS/Christian Mang

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz on Tuesday called on Europe to take swift action to avoid ceding the increasingly important digital sphere to the US and China in future.

“The tectonic shifts we are witnessing in the world, in the political and economic centres of power, demand swift action in the digital sphere,” he said at a digital summit in Berlin on Tuesday attended by French President Emmanuel Macron.

“The questions of the future will be decided predominantly in the digital realm,” and the US and China, two digital superpowers, are vying for technological leadership, he said.

“Europe must not cede this field to them.”

