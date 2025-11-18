Kremlin accuses Poland of ‘Russophobia’ after Warsaw blames railway sabotage on Russia

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov attends a meeting of Russian President Vladimir Putin with the heads of government of the member countries of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) in Moscow, Russia, on November 18 2025. REUTERS/Ramil Sitdikov/Pool

The Kremlin accused Poland on Tuesday of succumbing to “Russophobia” after Warsaw blamed an explosion on a railway route to Ukraine on two Ukrainian citizens whom it said were recruited by Russian intelligence.

“Russia is accused of all manifestations of the hybrid and direct war that is taking place,” Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told a Russian state television reporter.

“In Poland, let’s say, everyone is trying to run ahead of the European locomotive in this regard. And Russophobia, of course, is flourishing there.”

The blast on the Warsaw-Lublin line, which connects the Polish capital to the Ukrainian border, followed a wave of arson, sabotage and cyberattacks in Poland and other European countries since the start of the war in Ukraine.

Reuters