Trump, floating talks with Maduro, declines to rule out troops in Venezuela

Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro and US President Donald Trump's envoy Richard Grenell at the Miraflores Palace in Caracas, Venezuela on January 31 2025.

US President Donald Trump said on Monday he has not ruled out putting American forces on the ground in Venezuela, while expressing a willingness to hear directly from President Nicolas Maduro regarding the Venezuelan leader’s proposals to avert further US military escalation.

Asked if he would rule out US troops on the ground in the South American country, Trump said: “No, I don’t rule that out, I don’t rule out anything.”

Asked if he would speak to Maduro directly, Trump told reporters at the White House: “I probably would talk to him. I talk to everybody.”

Maduro, when asked about Trump’s comments on Monday, said differences should be resolved through diplomacy and he is willing to hold face-to-face talks with anyone interested.

“In the US, whoever wants to talk with Venezuela will talk, face-to-face, without any problem,” Maduro said on his weekly state television programme.

The US has been waging a campaign of deadly strikes against suspected drug trafficking boats off the Venezuelan coast and the Pacific coast of Latin America.

Maduro has repeatedly alleged a US military buildup in the Caribbean is designed to drive him from power.

Taken as a whole, Trump’s comments suggest he is willing to dramatically escalate his administration’s confrontation with Venezuela, while he is open to seeking an off-ramp if presented with an interesting proposal from the Venezuelan government.

The US president also said he would like to knock out cocaine factories in Colombia, while stopping short of announcing direct military intervention there.

While Trump has focused his Venezuela-related efforts on tamping down the flow of narcotics, he is also aware the nation, which holds the world’s biggest known oil reserves, is “a very resource-rich country”, a senior White House official told Reuters.

“Because the president is perhaps interested in hearing what Venezuela has to say does not take off his military options from the table,” warned the official, who requested anonymity to discuss diplomatic conversations.

The official said there were many advantages Venezuela could offer US firms, though the main priority is stopping drugs.

On Sunday, the Trump administration designated the Cartel de los Soles as a foreign terrorist organisation. The US has alleged the group is made up of high-ranking Venezuelan officials, including Maduro.

Some independent researchers have said while Venezuelan officials are involved in drug trafficking, there is little proof of a top down, hierarchical organisation that could be traditionally called a cartel.

The Pentagon said on Sunday before Trump’s latest comments that the US navy’s largest aircraft carrier, the Gerald R Ford, with 5,000 military personnel and dozens of warplanes on board, and its strike group moved into the Caribbean. That added to the eight warships, a nuclear submarine and F-35 aircraft sent to the region.

The Trump administration has focused its efforts on bombing boats allegedly carrying drugs that have departed from the shoreline of Venezuela and other Latin American countries.

Human rights groups have condemned the strikes as extrajudicial killings of civilians. The White House said the US is at war with drug cartels and courts aren’t needed in armed conflicts.

Reuters