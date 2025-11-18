World

Trump says he got positive response from Saudi Arabia on Abraham Accords

Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman laughs as U.S. President Donald Trump speaks while shaking hands during a meeting in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., November 18, 2025. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein (Evelyn Hockstein)

US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday he had spoken with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud about the Abraham Accords, adding that he believed he got a positive response.

The crown prince told reporters in the Oval Office that while Saudi Arabia wants to be part of the accords, which normalises ties with Israel, it also wants to make sure it secures a clear path for a two-state solution.

Reuters

