Trump to welcome Saudi crown prince with offer of fighter jets, business deals

US President Donald Trump will roll out the red carpet on Tuesday for Saudi Arabia’s de facto ruler, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, for a visit expected to advance the sale of F-35 fighter jets and a host of business deals with the kingdom.

It will be the first trip by bin Salman, widely known as MBS, to the US since the 2018 killing of prominent Saudi critic Jamal Khashoggi by Saudi agents in Istanbul, which triggered global outrage.

US intelligence concluded MBS approved the capture or killing of Khashoggi. The crown prince denied ordering the operation but acknowledged responsibility as the kingdom’s de facto ruler.

The warm welcome he will receive in Washington is the latest sign relations have recovered from the deep strain caused by Khashoggi’s murder.

During a day of White House diplomacy, MBS will hold talks with Trump in the Oval Office, have lunch in the Cabinet Room and attend a formal black-tie dinner.

Trump hopes to cash in on a $600bn (R10.3bn) Saudi investment pledge made during his visit to the kingdom in May. A senior White House official told Reuters US-Saudi deals on technology, manufacturing, defence and more are expected.

Trump told reporters on Monday “we’ll be selling” F-35s to Saudi, which has requested to buy 48 of the advanced aircraft.

This would be the first US sale of the fighter jets to Saudi and mark a significant policy shift. The deal could alter the military balance in the Middle East and test Washington’s definition of maintaining what the US has termed Israel’s “qualitative military edge”. Until now, Israel has been the only country in the Middle East to have the F-35.

Beyond military equipment, the Saudi leader is seeking security guarantees, access to artificial intelligence technology and progress on a deal on a civilian nuclear programme.

“The Saudis will be spending a lot of money tomorrow on the US,” a senior White House official told Reuters on Monday.

EYE ON CHINA

Former US negotiator in the Middle East Dennis Ross, who is at the Washington Institute for Near East Policy, said Trump wants to develop a multifaceted relationship that keeps Saudi out of China’s sphere.

“President Trump believes all the steps bind the Saudis increasingly to us on a range of issues, ranging from security to the finance-AI-energy nexus. He wants them bound to us on the issues and not China,” Ross said.

Trump is expected to pressure MBS for Saudi to join the Abraham Accords and normalise relations with Israel.

The Saudis have been reluctant to take such a major step without a clear path to Palestinian statehood, a goal forced to the backburner as the region grapples with the Gaza war.

Trump reached Abraham Accords agreements between Israel and Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates, Morocco and Sudan during his first term in 2020. In recent weeks, Kazakhstan agreed to join.

Trump has always seen Saudi Arabia joining the Abraham Accords as the lynchpin to achieving a wider Middle East peace.

“It’s very important to him that they join the Abraham Accords during his term so he has been hyping up the pressure on that,” the senior White House official said.

Jonathan Panikoff, former deputy national intelligence officer on the Middle East, said while Trump will urge MBS to move toward normalising ties with Israel, any lack of progress there is unlikely to hinder reaching a new US-Saudi security pact.

“President Trump’s desire for investment into the US, which the crown prince previously promised, could help soften the ground for expanding defence ties even as the president is determined to advance Israeli-Saudi normalisation,” said Panikoff, who is at the Atlantic Council think tank in Washington.

Reuters