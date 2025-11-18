UN vote ‘first step towards peace’, says Palestinian foreign minister

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Palestinian foreign minister Varsen Aghabekian Shahin said on Tuesday the UN Security Council’s adoption of a resolution endorsing US President Donald Trump’s plan to end the war in Gaza was a necessary first step on a long road towards peace.

The council on Monday adopted the US-drafted resolution, which also authorises a multinational security force to be deployed to Gaza and imposes an international guardian mechanism for the territory ravaged by two years of war.

“The UN resolution is the first step in a long road towards peace. That step was needed because we could not embark on anything else before we had a ceasefire,” Shahin told reporters in Manila during a visit to the Philippines.

Shahin said there were still other issues that needed to be addressed, including Palestinian self-determination and eventual Palestinian independence, and that the process for implementing Trump’s plan must be governed by international law.

She said though Trump’s plan alludes to possible Palestinian statehood, only after the Palestinian Authority (PA) carries out reforms could that issue be taken up later.

“As long as these elements are in there, we’re happy with this first step,” Shahin said.

The Ramallah-based PA earlier welcomed the vote and has said it is ready to take part in Trump’s plan, which doesn’t outline a clear role for the PA and makes vague references to statehood.

European and Arab states have said Gaza must be governed by the PA, and there must be a clear pathway to Palestinian independence. The Israeli government, which opposes the idea of an independent Palestinian state, rejects any involvement by the PA.

Under the initial stage of Trump’s plan, a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas came into effect on October 10. Both sides have accused each other of violating the truce, but it continues to hold. Hamas has since released most of the hostages from Gaza. The remains of three deceased hostages are still held.

Reuters