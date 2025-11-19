Brussels Airport cancels all departing flights on November 26 due to strike

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Brussels Airport said on Wednesday all departing flights on November 26 were cancelled because part of its security and handling staff will participate in a nationwide strike.

Cancellations of some arriving flights on the same day were also possible, and public transportation to and from the airport may also be disrupted because of the strike, the airport added.

Reuters