Uranium enrichment ‘not part of US’s civil nuclear deal with Saudis’

U.S. Energy Secretary Chris Wright speaks during the sixth meeting of the Transatlantic Energy Cooperation (P-TEC) in Athens, Greece, November 6, 2025. REUTERS/Louisa Gouliamaki

Uranium enrichment is not part of the deal on civil nuclear energy reached with Saudi Arabia, said US energy secretary Chris Wright on Wednesday.

“It is about civilian, civil use of nuclear power. It’s not about enrichment. It’s not about anything related to weapons. It’s just about generating electricity; secure, reliable, affordable electricity,” Wright said in an interview with Fox News.

The agreement is about construction of a large nuclear power plant in Saudi Arabia, he said. It is one of several agreements announced during Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s visit to Washington.

Reuters