World

COP30 climate talks in Brazil reach tentative deal, sources say

Reuters Reuters

Reuters

“Climate change is the defining crisis of our time,” minister of forestry, fisheries and the environment, Dr Dion George told delegates on Friday. Picture: Supplied
 The COP30 climate talks in Brazil have reached a tentative deal, sources told Reuters on Saturday, after negotiators resolved a protracted standoff over action to cut greenhouse gas emissions and climate finance. (Supplied)

The COP30 climate talks in Brazil have reached a tentative deal, sources told Reuters on Saturday, after negotiators resolved a protracted standoff over action to cut greenhouse gas emissions and climate finance.

The two-week conference, billed as a chance to show that nations can still join forces to tackle climate change despite the absence of the US, had been scheduled to end on Friday but dragged into overtime as negotiators struggled to resolve the standoff.

Sources said the impasse was resolved after all-night negotiations led by host nation Brazil, though a final deal text had not yet been published and details of the compromise were not immediately clear.

The EU agreed not to stand in the way of a deal, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on Saturday morning. The Brazilian presidency scheduled a closing plenary session for the conference for 11am local time. Any deal needs a consensus to be approved.

FOSSIL FUEL PLEDGE MOVED INTO ‘ROADMAP

The talks had been deadlocked over the balance between advancing the implementation of a 2023 promise to move away from fossil fuels, and wording around the flow of climate finance — to adapt to the effects of global warming — from developed nations to poorer ones.

The EU had been pressing for language on the move away from fossil fuels, but had come up against stiff resistance from the Arab Group of nations including Saudi Arabia.

COP30 president Andre Correa do Lago said on Saturday the presidency would publish a side text on fossil fuels, as well as on protecting forests, as there had been no consensus on these issues at the global climate talks.

“I will announce that the Brazilian presidency will do the two ‘roadmaps’ because visibly we did not have maturity to reach consensus. I believe if we do it under the presidency we will have results,” he said.

Countries also agreed that rich nations must triple adaptation finance for developing countries by 2035, building on a 2025 doubling target, according to one source familiar with the negotiations.

The decision, which would be part of the COP30 agreement, would urge wealthy countries to increase funding to help poorer nations cope with climate impacts.

Separately, a Leaders’ Declaration from a G20 meeting in South Africa stressed the seriousness of climate change, in a snub to US President Donald Trump.

Reuters

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Comment icon
Sign UpLog In

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Editor’s Choice

1

LIVE UPDATES | G20 Leaders’ Summit: We will give the US an equivalent representation of a chargier: Lamola

2

NIU shoots man who tried to hijack G20-hired car with imitation gun

3

CAIPHUS KGOSANA | Ramaphosa punches above his weight as the world’s biggest bully gets a bloody nose

4

IN FULL | Here is what the leaders of the G20 Summit agreed on

5

G20 leaders summit declaration adopted, confirms presidency

Related Articles