COP30 climate talks in Brazil reach tentative deal, sources say

The COP30 climate talks in Brazil have reached a tentative deal, sources told Reuters on Saturday, after negotiators resolved a protracted standoff over action to cut greenhouse gas emissions and climate finance.

The two-week conference, billed as a chance to show that nations can still join forces to tackle climate change despite the absence of the US, had been scheduled to end on Friday but dragged into overtime as negotiators struggled to resolve the standoff.

Sources said the impasse was resolved after all-night negotiations led by host nation Brazil, though a final deal text had not yet been published and details of the compromise were not immediately clear.

The EU agreed not to stand in the way of a deal, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on Saturday morning. The Brazilian presidency scheduled a closing plenary session for the conference for 11am local time. Any deal needs a consensus to be approved.

FOSSIL FUEL PLEDGE MOVED INTO ‘ROADMAP’

The talks had been deadlocked over the balance between advancing the implementation of a 2023 promise to move away from fossil fuels, and wording around the flow of climate finance — to adapt to the effects of global warming — from developed nations to poorer ones.

The EU had been pressing for language on the move away from fossil fuels, but had come up against stiff resistance from the Arab Group of nations including Saudi Arabia.

COP30 president Andre Correa do Lago said on Saturday the presidency would publish a side text on fossil fuels, as well as on protecting forests, as there had been no consensus on these issues at the global climate talks.

“I will announce that the Brazilian presidency will do the two ‘roadmaps’ because visibly we did not have maturity to reach consensus. I believe if we do it under the presidency we will have results,” he said.

Countries also agreed that rich nations must triple adaptation finance for developing countries by 2035, building on a 2025 doubling target, according to one source familiar with the negotiations.

The decision, which would be part of the COP30 agreement, would urge wealthy countries to increase funding to help poorer nations cope with climate impacts.

Separately, a Leaders’ Declaration from a G20 meeting in South Africa stressed the seriousness of climate change, in a snub to US President Donald Trump.

Reuters