Israeli army chief fires, reprimands commanders for failures in October 7 attack

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Israeli military chief of staff Eyal Zamir says 'the Israeli Defense Force failed in its primary mission on October 7 2023 to protect the civilians of the State of Israel'.

Israel’s military chief on Sunday dismissed several senior military personnel and reprimanded others over their roles in the failures on October 7 2023 when Hamas launched a surprise attack on southern Israel from Gaza.

A number of officers were told they would be released from reserve duty and would no longer serve in the army, the military said in a statement. Others were issued formal reprimands while one was informed their service would be ended. Another tendered his resignation.

Those informed they would be released from reserve duty included the former heads of the intelligence directorate, operations directorate and southern command, which is responsible for Gaza. The generals had previously resigned from active service but remained on reserve duty.

“The Israeli Defense Force (IDF) failed in its primary mission on October 7 to protect the civilians of the State of Israel,” said Israeli military chief of staff Eyal Zamir said.

“This is a severe, resounding, systemic failure relating to decisions and conduct on the eve of the event and during it. The lessons of the day are numerous and significant, and they must serve as our compass for the future toward which I intend to lead the IDF.”

The latest disciplinary steps come as Israeli officials face mounting public pressure over accountability for the failures that led to the attack.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government has not yet opened a national inquiry into the October 7 attack. Thousands of protesters were joined by opposition leaders in Tel Aviv on Saturday night demanding a state commission of inquiry.

The October 7 assault by Hamas and other Palestinian factions killed around 1,200 people in Israel and saw about 250 taken hostage, according to Israeli tallies.

The attack triggered Israel’s ground and air campaign in Gaza, which has devastated large parts of the enclave and killed more than 69,000 people, according to local health authorities.

Israel and Hamas reached a US-brokered ceasefire agreement last month as part of the first phase of a plan to end the war.

Reuters