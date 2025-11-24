North, South Korea in ‘very dangerous’ standoff, Yonhap quotes Lee saying

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

North and South Korea are in a “very dangerous situation” where an accidental clash is possible at any time and it was crucial for Seoul to engage Pyongyang in dialogue, South Korean President Lee Jae Myung said on Monday, according to Yonhap News.

North Korea is refusing to answer calls by Seoul to establish contact and putting up barbed wire fences along the military border, something not done since the end of the 1950-1953 Korean War, Lee was quoted as saying.

“Inter-Korean ties have become very hostile and confrontational, and in the absence of even a basic level of trust, the North is showing some very extreme behaviour,” Lee said, according to Yonhap.

Lee was speaking to reporters on a flight from South Africa, where he attended a G20 summit, to Türkiye for the last leg of his trip.

South Korea proposed military talks with North Korea on November 17 to discuss drawing up a clear boundary along the military demarcation line (MDL) to prevent armed clashes along the border which could potentially trigger a wider conflict.

North Korea has not responded or reacted to the proposal.

There have been more than 10 border intrusions by North Korean soldiers this year, some leading to South Korean troops firing warning shots under an established protocol.

Lee said winning peace with North Korea will be a long-term effort, but when a firm peace regime is established, “it would be better” for South Korea and the US to cease joint military drills.

Pyongyang has condemned such exercises by the allies, calling them dress rehearsals for a nuclear war against it. About 28,500 US troops and weapons systems are stationed in South Korea.

Reuters