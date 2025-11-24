Pentagon threatens to prosecute Senator Mark Kelly by recalling him to Navy service

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

US Senator Mark Kelly (D-AZ) speaks with members of the media before heading into a bipartisan luncheon, weeks into the continuing US government shutdown on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., US, October 23, 2025. REUTERS/Kylie Cooper

The Pentagon on Monday threatened to recall Senator Mark Kelly, a retired Navy captain, to active duty status to prosecute him after saying it received “serious allegations of misconduct”.

The statement did not say what charges Kelly could face if it took such a step. But President Donald Trump last week accused Kelly and other Democratic legislators of seditious behaviour for urging US troops to refuse any illegal orders. Trump, in a social media post, said the crime was “punishable by DEATH!”

“All service members are reminded that they have a legal obligation under the UCMJ (Uniform Code of Military Justice) to obey lawful orders and that orders are presumed to be lawful. A service member’s personal philosophy does not justify or excuse the disobedience of an otherwise lawful order,” the Pentagon said.

Reuters