UK needs ‘radical reset’ of nuclear power regulation, review says

Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer with Simon Bowen, interim chair for Great British Energy - Nuclear, chancellor of the exchequer, Rachel Reeves and First Minister of Wales Eluned Morgan at an engineering workshop at Coleg Menai during Starmer's visit to announce Wylfa on Anglesey, an island in North Wales, as the location for the country’s first small modular reactor in Llangefni, Britain, on November 13 2025. File photo.

Britain needs a “radical reset” of its nuclear power regulation, a government review said, after the country became the most expensive place in the world to build nuclear power plants.

Since winning an election in July 2024, Britain’s Labour government has launched a major push to expand nuclear power, hoping to meet its net zero goals while also boosting energy security and cutting bills.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer commissioned an independent panel of experts to review the sector in February with the aim of helping to speed up new projects, reduce costs and strengthen safety.

Here are details from the report published on Monday and background on the sector:

Finance minister Rachel Reeves is set to respond to the report’s call for radical reform of nuclear regulation in her budget on Wednesday.

Report outlines 47 recommendations to speed up projects.

Energy minister Ed Miliband said he wants to deliver a “golden age of new nuclear”.

The government has this year announced a £14bn (R317.8bn) investment to build a new nuclear plant, Sizewell C, in eastern England and advanced plans for new small modular reactors.

Report recommends establishing a “one-stop shop” for nuclear decisions, removing duplication and bureaucracy.

Previous regulation focused on process over outcome and was unnecessarily complex.

Planning delays must be fixed, international standards introduced.

Reforms could save tens of billions in nuclear decommissioning costs.

Reuters