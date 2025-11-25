Britain still planning for multinational force in Ukraine: PM Starmer’s spokesperson

Britain is still making plans for a multinational force in Ukraine after a ceasefire is agreed, Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s spokesperson said on Tuesday.
In a call on Tuesday, Starmer and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky discussed “the importance of the continued work by coalition partners in preparation for the deployment of the multinational force after the cessation of hostilities”, Starmer’s spokesperson said.
Asked if the UK was still willing to put boots on the ground in Ukraine after any end to the fighting, the spokesperson said: “That commitment remains.”
Russia has rejected any potential foreign military deployment in Ukraine, calling it “unacceptable”.
Reuters
