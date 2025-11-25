UK to impose anti-dumping duties on Chinese biodiesel imports

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

A bottle of B20 biodiesel, composed of 20% palm oil and 80% petroleum, is displayed at Sepang, Malaysia, on May 29 2025.

Britain will apply anti-dumping duties on biodiesel imports from China after finding they were sold at unfairly low prices, the government said on Tuesday.

Britain’s body that investigates unfair trade practices recommended the measures after concluding that Chinese biodiesel caused material injury to British producers, including Argent Energy and Olleco.

The duties, effective from November 25, will be 14.79% for the Zhuoyue Group and non-sampled co-operating exporters and 54.64% for all others.

Reuters