World

UK to impose anti-dumping duties on Chinese biodiesel imports

A bottle of B20 biodiesel, composed of 20% palm oil and 80% petroleum, is displayed at Sepang, Malaysia, on May 29 2025. (Hasnoor Hussain)

Britain will apply anti-dumping duties on biodiesel imports from China after finding they were sold at unfairly low prices, the government said on Tuesday.

Britain’s body that investigates unfair trade practices recommended the measures after concluding that Chinese biodiesel caused material injury to British producers, including Argent Energy and Olleco.

The duties, effective from November 25, will be 14.79% for the Zhuoyue Group and non-sampled co-operating exporters and 54.64% for all others.

Reuters

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Comment icon
Sign UpLog In

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Editor’s Choice

1

‘We recognise the beautiful art and music coming out of SA’ - Lauryn Hill recounts her experience in Mzansi

2

UK to impose anti-dumping duties on Chinese biodiesel imports

3

WATCH | Inside Natasha Joubert’s dreamy baby shower

4

Fears for sons recruited by MKP to Russia

5

John Steenhuisen and Dion George spat: DA moves to quell fallout