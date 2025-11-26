Czech President Pavel to consult new cabinet nominees, says election winner

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Czech President Petr Pavel will start consultations with nominees for posts in a new cabinet on Friday, and the government may be appointed by mid-December, leader Andrej Babis of the ANO party, which won last month’s election, said on Wednesday.

Babis said the president had objections to the nomination of Filip Turek from ANO’s coalition partner, the Motorists Party, for unspecified legal reasons, which would be subject to further consultations.

Reuters