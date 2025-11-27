Hong Kong fire kills 55, hundreds missing as police cite ‘grossly negligent’ firm

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Fire burns inside a window of the damaged towers of Wang Fuk Court housing estate, where a major fire engulfed bamboo scaffolding on multiple blocks, killing at least 55 people and leaving almost 300 missing, in Tai Po, Hong Kong, on November 27 2025.

Hong Kong firefighters brought under control on Thursday a huge blaze in an apartment complex that killed at least 55 and left nearly 300 missing, while police said its cause could have been a “grossly negligent” construction firm using unsafe materials.

Rescuers battled intense heat and thick smoke for more than a day after the blaze erupted as they fought to reach residents feared trapped on the upper floors of the Wang Fuk Court housing complex in the northern district of Tai Po.

The eight blocks in the tightly packed complex have 2,000 flats home to more than 4,600 people in the financial hub struggling to overcome chronic shortages of affordable housing.

A distraught woman carrying her daughter’s graduation photograph searched for her child outside a shelter, one of eight that authorities said house 900 residents.

“She and her father are still not out yet,” sobbed the 52-year-old, who gave only her surname, Ng. “They didn’t have water to save our building.”

On Thursday, police officers searched the building maintenance company responsible for the housing estate, seizing documents that mentioned it, media said. The company did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

“We have reason to believe that the company’s responsible parties were grossly negligent, which led to this accident and caused the fire to spread uncontrollably, resulting in major casualties,” said police superintendent Eileen Chung.

Video images from the scene showed flames leaping from at least two of the 32-storey towers sheathed in green construction mesh and bamboo scaffolding.

Authorities said they had doused the flames in four of seven affected blocks, with those in the rest brought under control.

“We bought in this building more than 20 years ago,” said a 51-year-old resident surnamed Wan. “All of our belongings were in this building, and now that it has all burnt like this, what’s left?”

Police said in addition to the protective mesh and plastic coverings of the buildings, which may fall short of fire standards, they found foam material sealing some windows on one unaffected building, installed by a construction company engaged in year-long maintenance work.

Police have arrested two directors and an engineering consultant of the company on suspicion of manslaughter over the fire, Chung added.

The estate has been under renovation for a year at a cost of HK$330m (R728.96m), with each unit contributing between HK$160,000 (R353,463) and HK$180,000 (R397,584), media said.

Hong Kong’s corruption body said it had launched an investigation into suspected graft related to the renovation.

A firefighter was among the dead, while dozens in hospital were in critical condition, authorities said on Thursday. About 279 people have not yet been traced.

Two Indonesian migrant workers “in the domestic sector” died in the fire, and two others were injured, the Southeast Asian nation’s foreign ministry said.

The death toll is now the highest in a Hong Kong fire since 1948, when 176 people were killed in a warehouse blaze.

More than 1,200 firefighters are battling to control the flames, along with 304 fire engines and rescue vehicles.

“The priority is to extinguish the fire and rescue the residents who are trapped,” city leader John Lee told reporters, adding that support for the injured and recovery efforts would follow before a thorough investigation was launched.

Harry Cheung, 66, who has lived at Block Two in the complex for more than 40 years, said he heard a loud noise at about 2.45pm (6.45am GMT) and saw fire erupt in a nearby block.

“I immediately went back to pack up my things,” he said.

“I don’t even know how I feel now. I’m just thinking about where I’m going to sleep tonight.”

Another long-time resident, a woman surnamed Chu, said she still had not been able to contact friends in the next block. After spending Wednesday night at a friend’s home, she came back to see her home still burning.

“We don’t know what to do,” the 70-year-old said.

An online app showed reports of missing persons submitted through a linked Google document that detailed residents of individual towers and rooms.

It includes descriptions such as “Mother-in-law in her 70s, missing”, or “one boy and one girl”, or “Rooftop: 33-year-old male”.

One simply reads “27th floor, room 1: He is dead.” Reuters could not independently verify the information on the app.

The fire has prompted comparisons to London’s Grenfell Tower inferno that killed 72 people in 2017. That fire was blamed on firms fitting the exterior with flammable cladding, as well as failings by the government and the construction industry.

“Our hearts go out to all those affected by the horrific fire in Hong Kong,” the Grenfell United survivors’ group said on social media. “To the families, friends and communities, we stand with you. You are not alone.”

Many residents took to social media to criticise what they saw as negligence and cost-cutting as a cause of the fire.

One video showed several construction workers smoking on the bamboo scaffolding surrounding one block of the complex during renovation.

China’s President Xi Jinping urged an “all-out effort” to extinguish the fire and minimise casualties and losses, state broadcaster CCTV said.

Hong Kong’s transport department said some roads in the area would stay closed on Thursday morning, with a bus route diverted, while schools nearby have shut.

Sky-high property prices have long fuelled social discontent in Hong Kong, where the fire tragedy could stoke further resentment towards authorities before a city-wide legislative election in early December.

Wang Fuk Court is one of many high-rise housing complexes in Hong Kong, one of the world’s most densely populated cities. Tai Po, near the border with mainland China, is an established suburban district home to about 300,000.

Occupied since 1983, the complex is under the government’s subsidised home ownership scheme, according to property agency websites, a lifeline for the city’s middle-income families.

Reuters