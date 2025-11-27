Russia-Ukraine ceasefire needed before discussing troop deployment, says Türkiye

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

France's President Emmanuel Macron says the force will have French, British and Turkish soldiers.

Türkiye’s defence ministry said on Thursday a ceasefire between Ukraine and Russia must be achieved first before any discussions can take place on possible troop deployment for a potential reassurance force.

Ankara, which has maintained cordial ties with both Moscow and Kyiv during the war, has said it is open to discussing such a deployment but only if its modalities are set.

“First, a ceasefire must be established between Russia and Ukraine. Afterward, a mission framework must be established with a clear mandate — and the extent to which each country will contribute must be determined,” the ministry said at a press briefing when asked about Macron’s comments.

Reuters