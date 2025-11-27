World

Russian court hands life sentences to eight men over Crimean bridge blast

The Crimean Bridge near the city of Kerch, Crimea, July 17 2023. Picture: REUTERS/Alexey Pavlishak
A Russian court on Thursday sentenced eight men to life imprisonment over a bomb attack on the bridge which links Crimea to Russia’s Krasnodar region, Russia’s TASS state news agency reported.

The blast, on October 8, 2022, ripped through part of the 19km bridge, killing five people and damaging what was then a key supply route for Russian forces fighting in Ukraine.

Ukraine’s domestic intelligence agency later claimed responsibility for the attack.

Russia annexed Crimea from Ukraine in 2014.

Reuters

