More work needed to reach Ukraine peace deal after ‘productive’ talks in Florida, Rubio says

A meeting between US and Ukrainian officials in Florida on Sunday was “very productive”, US secretary of state Marco Rubio said, adding work remains towards ending Russia’s war in Ukraine.
Rubio told reporters: “There are a lot of moving parts, and obviously there’s another party involved that will have to be a part of the equation. That will continue later this week, when Steve Witkoff [US Middle East special envoy] travels to Moscow, though we’ve also been in touch in varying degrees with the Russian side, but we also have a pretty good understanding of their views.”
Reuters
