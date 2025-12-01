World

More work needed to reach Ukraine peace deal after ‘productive’ talks in Florida, Rubio says

Secretary of Ukraine's national security and defence council Rustem Umerov attends a meeting with US secretary of state Marco Rubio, US special envoy Steve Witkoff, and US President Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner in Hallandale Beach, Florida, US on November 30 2025. (Eva Marie Uzcategui)

A meeting between US and Ukrainian officials in Florida on Sunday was “very productive”, US secretary of state Marco Rubio said, adding work remains towards ending Russia’s war in Ukraine.

Rubio told reporters: “There are a lot of moving parts, and obviously there’s another party involved that will have to be a part of the equation. That will continue later this week, when Steve Witkoff [US Middle East special envoy] travels to Moscow, though we’ve also been in touch in varying degrees with the Russian side, but we also have a pretty good understanding of their views.”

Reuters

