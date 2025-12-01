Russia says NATO remarks on pre-emptive strike are irresponsible and escalatory

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Spokesperson for Russia's foreign ministry Maria Zakharova attends a joint press conference of Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov and Ethiopian foreign minister Gedion Timothewos after their meeting in Moscow on October 21 2025. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov/Pool/File Photo

Russia said on Monday that remarks by NATO’s most senior military officer that the US-led military alliance could consider a “pre-emptive strike” were extremely irresponsible and an attempt to move towards escalation.

Admiral Giuseppe Cavo Dragone told the Financial Times that NATO was looking at stepping up its response to hybrid warfare from Moscow, and said that a “pre-emptive strike” could be considered a “defensive action”.

Russian foreign ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said the remarks were seen by Moscow as “an extremely irresponsible step, indicating the alliance’s readiness to continue moving towards escalation”.

“We see in it a deliberate attempt to undermine efforts to overcome the Ukrainian crisis,” Zakharova said. “The people making such statements should be aware of the risks and possible consequences, including for the alliance members themselves.”

