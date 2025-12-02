Former Honduran president released from US prison after Trump pardon

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Raymond Colon, attorney for former Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez, leaves Manhattan federal court at the end of the trial on US drug trafficking charges outside federal court in Manhattan, New York, on March 8 2024. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Former Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez was released from prison in the US on Monday, where he was serving a 45-year prison sentence for drug trafficking and firearms charges, a Federal Bureau of Prisons registry showed.

Hernandez’s wife, Ana Garcia, said in a social media post that Hernandez was released after he was granted a pardon by US President Donald Trump.

Reuters