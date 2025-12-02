Former Honduran president released from US prison after Trump pardon

Former Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez was released from prison in the US on Monday, where he was serving a 45-year prison sentence for drug trafficking and firearms charges, a Federal Bureau of Prisons registry showed.
Hernandez’s wife, Ana Garcia, said in a social media post that Hernandez was released after he was granted a pardon by US President Donald Trump.
Reuters
