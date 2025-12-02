Putin grants many categories of Chinese citizens visa-free access to Russia for up to 30 days

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

President Vladimir Putin on Monday signed a decree granting visa-free access to Russia for up to 30 days for many categories of Chinese citizens, including tourists, business people, academics, artists and sports people.

Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping signed a “no limits” strategic partnership agreement days before the Kremlin chief sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine in February 2022, and Moscow has since heavily relied on imports from Beijing to help it weather Western sanctions.

Putin’s decree said his decision mirrored a move by Beijing to grant visa-free access to China for many categories of Russian citizens and the new Russian rules would remain in force until September 14 2026.

The new rules do not cover Chinese migrant works, long-term students or workers in the logistics and transport sector.

China’s foreign ministry said in September it would grant visa-free travel for up to 30 days to ordinary Russian passport holders for a year from September 15.

Reuters