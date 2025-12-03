Kremlin says Putin accepted some US proposals on Ukraine and is ready to continue talking

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The Kremlin said on Wednesday President Vladimir Putin had accepted some US proposals to end the war in Ukraine and rejected others, and Russia was ready to meet US negotiators as many times as it took to reach an agreement.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov was speaking after talks in Moscow between Putin and US President Donald Trump’s special envoy, Steve Witkoff, and son-in-law Jared Kushner went into the early hours of Wednesday morning, with a Kremlin aide saying afterwards, “Compromises have not yet been found”.

Peskov told reporters on Wednesday it would be wrong to say that Putin had rejected the US proposals, noting the meeting was a first face-to-face exchange of opinions on them.

Putin had accepted some of the proposals and rejected others in what was a normal negotiation process, Peskov said.

Reuters