Putin visits Delhi as Russia and India seek to increase and diversify trade

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrive for an informal dinner at the Modi's esidence in New Delhi on December 4 2025.

Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived in New Delhi on Thursday to start a two-day state visit, and India and Russia said they want to boost mutual trade and expand the variety of items in transactions.

Putin’s first visit to India in four years aims to increase sales of Russian oil, missile systems and fighter jets and broaden business links between the countries beyond energy and defence equipment amid US pressure on India to move away from Moscow, which is waging war in Ukraine.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi received Putin at the airport in Delhi, a rare gesture underlining the warm ties between the two countries and the leaders.

They embraced on a red carpet after Putin walked down from the aircraft and drove away in the same vehicle.

Modi was due to host Putin for a private dinner on Thursday and the two will hold summit talks on Friday. Senior Russian ministers and a large Russian business delegation are in New Delhi for Putin’s visit.

INDIA SEEKS NEW MARKETS AFTER TRUMP TARIFFS

India and Russia aim to raise two-way trade to $100bn (R1.6-trillion) by 2030. Their commerce rose more than five-fold from about $13bn (R220.7bn) in 2021 to nearly $69bn (R1.1-trillion) in 2024–2025, almost entirely driven by Indian energy imports.

Bilateral trade eased to $28.2bn (R479bn) in April to August 2025, reflecting a decline in crude oil imports after punitive tariffs on Indian goods and sanctions imposed by US President Donald Trump’s administration.

At the same time, India is looking for new destinations to increase exports of its goods hit by a punishing 50% tariff imposed by Trump, half of that over India buying Russian oil, which Washington said helps finance Moscow’s war in Ukraine.

Russia wants to import more Indian goods to balance bilateral trade, which is heavily skewed towards energy, deputy Kremlin chief of staff Maxim Oreshkin told a business conference in New Delhi.

“The Russian delegation and business representatives have arrived with a very specific goal. We have come for Indian goods and services. We want to significantly increase their purchases,” Oreshkin said.

“This is not a momentary story, but a strategic choice in developing relations” between the two countries," he said, adding India’s share in Russian imports does not exceed 2%.

DEMAND FOR INDIAN SHRIMP

Indian trade minister Piyush Goyal said New Delhi wants to diversify exports to Russia and increase sales of automobiles, electronics goods, data-processing equipment, heavy machinery, industrial components, textiles and foodstuffs.

“Russia has a huge demand for a wide range of industrial goods and consumer products, presenting untapped opportunities for Indian businesses,” Goyal told the conference.

“We need to bring more diversity in our trade basket. We need to make it more balanced between Russia and India. We need to add more variety,” he said.

Russian agriculture Minister Oksana Lut said Russia was prepared to increase imports of shrimp, rice and tropical fruits from India. She said Russian firms were also interested in Indian food-processing equipment.

India is the world’s largest exporter of shrimp, and Lut said it was possible to increase India’s share in Russian imports of shrimp, today at 20%.

India was the biggest supplier of shrimp to the US but Trump’s tariffs have badly hit exports, causing a decline in shipments and forcing companies to seek alternative markets.

Reuters