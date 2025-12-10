Pope Leo says Europe must play a central role in ending Ukraine war

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Pope Leo said Europe must play a central role in efforts to end the war in Ukraine, warning any peace plan sidelining the continent is “not realistic”.

Speaking to journalists on Tuesday hours after meeting Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, the pontiff said Europe’s unity was “significant, especially in this case”, and called on leaders to seize what he described as a great opportunity to work together for a just peace.

“The war is in Europe,” he said, stressing security guarantees must involve Europe. He lamented that “not everyone understands this”, but insisted European countries be part of any negotiations to end the nearly four-year-old conflict.

His comments appeared to rebuke US President Donald Trump, whose administration has pursued a peace framework with Moscow that initially excluded European input.

Asked about Trump’s plan, Pope Leo said: “I’d rather not comment on that. I haven’t read the whole thing. Unfortunately, some parts I have seen make a huge change in what was, for many years, a true alliance between Europe and the US.”

The pope said recent remarks aimed at Europe risked weakening ties that remain crucial.

“I think they are trying to break apart what I think needs to be a very important alliance today and in the future,” he said.

Asked about a possible trip to Kyiv, Pope Leo said: “I hope so. I don’t know when. We need to be realistic about these things. Maybe it will happen.”

Statements by US officials have shaken postwar assumptions about Europe’s alliance with Washington. A new US national security strategy document said Europe must change course or face “erasure”.

“They’re weak,” Trump told Politico in an interview, referring to Europe’s political leaders. “They want to be so politically correct. They don’t know what to do.”

The pope’s comments echoed Zelensky’s frequent demands for a just peace as the Ukrainian leader tries to ensure any agreement to end Russia’s war in Ukraine is balanced and does not overly favour Moscow.

UKRAINE RULES OUT CEDING TERRITORY

Zelensky, who arrived in Italy after talks in London on Monday, thanked the pontiff “for his constant prayers for Ukraine and the Ukrainian people, and for his calls for a just peace”, and invited him to visit Ukraine.

“I informed the pope about diplomatic efforts with the US to achieve peace. We discussed further actions and the Vatican’s mediation aimed at returning our children abducted by Russia,” Zelensky wrote on X.

Ukraine accuses Russia of abducting at least 19,000 of its children to Russia or Russian-occupied territory without the consent of family or guardians after its 2022 invasion of Ukraine.

Russia has denied abducting Ukrainian children, saying it acted to keep them safe from the fighting.

The Ukrainian leader has ruled out ceding territory to Russia, and he and his European allies are concerned the US-backed deal bows to many of Moscow’s key demands, does not fully address their security concerns and would reward Russia for invading Ukraine.

Reuters