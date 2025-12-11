Russia wants package of documents for long-term peace deal on Ukraine agreed: Lavrov

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Russia wants a package of documents agreed to underpin a long-term and sustainable peace deal in Ukraine with security guarantees for all parties involved, foreign minister Sergei Lavrov said on Thursday.

Moscow believed US President Donald Trump was sincere in his efforts to try to broker a deal, which Lavrov reiterated should address “the root causes” of the conflict.

“We insist on a set of agreements for lasting, sustainable peace with security guarantees for all countries involved,” he said.

“Our talks with the US president and his team are focused precisely on finding a long-term solution to eliminate the root causes of the crisis.”

Reuters